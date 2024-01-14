Unlike most years, there was little drama or uncertainty about whose name would be called when the envelope was opened at the annual James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy dinner.

Of course the winner was going to be Noah Carpenter, the do-it-all quarterback from Leavitt Area High in Turner. He entered the season as the clear front-runner and every week embellished his resume in an undefeated 11-0 Class C championship season.

On Sunday at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland, it became official. Carpenter was chosen ahead of three other finalists: Bonny Eagle quarterback Terrell Edwards, Oceanside quarterback Cohen Galley and Yarmouth running back Michael McGonagle.

Since the 1971 season, the award has been given annually to the to the top senior in Maine high school football. There was no award in 2020 after the tackle football season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carpenter entered his senior season at Leavitt as the front-runner for the 52nd Fitzpatrick Trophy. He had been named the Varsity Maine Player of the Year as a junior. All season the quarterback/strong safety/punter/kicker excelled as the Class C Hornets beat the best in Class A in the regular season and went on to win a second-straight championship, beating Galley and Oceanside in the state final.

Carpenter rushed for 1,351 yards and 23 touchdowns on 121 carries, completed 90 of 142 passes (63%) for 1,801 yards and 21 touchdowns, made 32 of 35 point-after kicks, and scored 15 2-point conversions. From strong safety, he made 110 tackles, with five interceptions and four forced fumbles. His punting is next-level quality.

Carpenter earned a second straight Varsity Maine Player of the Year honor in December. He has committed to the University of Maine to play both football and baseball.

Carpenter is the second player from Leavitt to win the Fitzpatrick Trophy. Jordan Hersom was the pick in 2011.

Edwards, Galley and McGonagle each had outstanding seasons in their own right, the type that would stack up favorably against many of the former Fitzy winners.

Edwards rushed for 1,524 yards and 27 touchdowns and threw for 1,075 yards and 14 scores, leading an injury-riddled team to the Class A South final. Galley threw for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 1,363 yards and 24 scores and is Oceanside’s first finalist. McGonagle, the first player from Maine’s eight-man football ranks to be named a finalist, rushed for 2,543 yards and 32 touchdowns in just eight games.

All three were Varsity Maine All-State selections.

This year only the state’s head football coaches had a say in who would be the finalists and eventual winner. In years past, media members also got a chance to vote for their top three, in order of preference, after the semifinalists were chosen by the Fitzpatrick selection committee.

This story will be updated.

