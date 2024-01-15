The Consequences
7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
If you have even a little bit of appreciation for music from the Emerald Isle, you’ll want to see the new Irish traditional act The Consequences. The quartet is Lexie Boatright (concertina, harp), Jake James (fiddle), Cara Wildman (bodhrán and dance) and Ryan Ward (piano, piano accordion). All four of them are award-winning musicians. The band’s debut album, “When You Weren’t Looking,” was released last year.
Tom DiMenna
7 p.m. Friday. Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St., Belfast, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. belfastmaskers.com
The music and legacy of late Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot lives on through Maine musician Tom DiMenna. DiMenna, who’ll be accompanied by Eddie Holm, will be playing several songs from Lightfoot’s catalog, including “Sundown,” “Rainy Day People” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The duo will also be performing a Lightfoot show at Jonathan’s in Ogunquit on Feb. 16.
Castlebay
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Annex at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $18 in advance, $22 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org
Castlebay is the duo of Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee. Since the mid-’80s, they’ve been playing music that speaks to Maine’s and the British Isles’ nautical history and legacies. Traditional music is their passion, and you’ll also hear a selection of ancient and original tunes. Along with vocals, you’ll hear Celtic harp, 12-string guitar, fiddle and woodwinds. Love songs and spirited dance tunes are woven into a show that also features poems and anecdotes. Bath, known as the City of Ships, makes for a perfect setting for this show.
