A 36-year-old Naples man was shot by police and taken to a hospital Sunday night after he allegedly fired at them.

Officers responded to a call at 64 Horace Files Road in Naples around 11 p.m. to assist with a man who appeared to be intoxicated.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, the caller disconnected the initial call, and when a dispatcher called back the man made comments about needing assistance and fearing the government.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the caller by phone. The man, later identified as Eric Sweda, told the deputies to leave his residence. While they were clearing the scene, Sweda fired multiple shots at them, the release said.

During negotiations, Sweda kept exiting his house and then fired at the officers. York County Deputy Sheriff Alex Markellos returned fire and struck him, the release said.

Sweda was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

