A Portland man has been arrested and charged with killing a 60-year-old man near the YMCA in Friday.

Portland police were dispatched to 70 Forest Ave. at 12:53 a.m. to investigate an assault. David Hannauer, 60, was found unconscious and suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to Maine Medical Center, where he died Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Department.

An autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Sunday morning, and his death was ruled a homicide. A police press release did not say how Hannauer was killed, and police said they would not answer questions.

Robert Lancaster, 49, has been held at the Cumberland County Jail since Friday morning. He is being held without bail.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information to call 207-874-8575 or text “PPDME” and your message to 847411.

This story will be updated.

