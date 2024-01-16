The Freeport Women’s Club has awarded its annual Step-Up Grant of $1,000 to Anna Brown of Pownal.

Brown, a graduate of Freeport High School, has a degree from Plymouth State University and is pursuing a master’s degree in mental health counseling from the same school. Brown has completed five of the 23 courses required, but faces steep costs before completing the program, according to a news release from the Women’s Club.

“Though legally blind, Brown has found ways to overcome that disability and is now focused on helping others,” the release states, adding that “Anna is

also very aware of the trauma all Mainers have experienced with the Lewiston shootings, especially students and believes that her experience in dealing with Crisis Student Response could be particularly useful.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: