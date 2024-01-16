The Midcoast Retired Educators Association recently announced its 2023-24 classroom grant recipients: EB Baldwin from Morse High School, Lauren Watkinson from Mt. Ararat Middle School, and Sandy Bickford and Lisa Rioux from Mt. Ararat Middle School.

Each year, K-12 teachers in MSAD 75, Brunswick, and RSU 1 are invited to submit proposals for a $300 classroom grant. The Midcoast Retired Educators Association awards three each year based on the uniqueness of the proposal, its lasting value, and the number of students it will impact.

Baldwin’s students will collaborate with Maine lobstermen and women to learn about the lobster industry and its impact on local environments and economies. The culminating activity will be high school students mentoring elementary students in making lobster rolls using sustainably sourced lobster meat and other local products.

Bickford and Rioux’s proposal combined two disciplines — STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) and health. Students in the 8th-grade pre-engineering and meal prep courses will collaborate to research, design models, and 3D print molds to create original chocolate candies. Using the engineering design process, students will plan, create, test, and evaluate their solutions.

Watkinson’s project focuses on the Outdoor Adventure Focus Program and Natural World Studies class students, who will learn to identify wildlife local to the middle school campus and become familiar with their habitat and habits. With their knowledge, students will create “Wildlife in Our World” kits to be shared with the school community.

