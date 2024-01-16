Lack of affordable housing sparks fears about Harpswell’s future

“The only reason we got the house is because we knew the guy that owned it before us, and he wanted to sell it to somebody that was younger and from the area, and we just happened to be looking for a house at that time,” Matt Gilley said. “He was willing to sell it to us for the asking price without even putting it on the market.”

Many would-be Harpswell residents haven’t been so lucky, town officials say. They include fishermen and dock workers, essential service providers, young families and older people who can no longer find reasonably priced living spaces within the picturesque Midcoast town.

Harpswell’s lack of affordability is a decades-old problem, but home price increases have accelerated dramatically since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The shift has sparked renewed fears that the town could suffer long-term economic stagnation and a loss of essential services.

“There are so many young people working in town who can’t live in town — it’s just unaffordable,” said Kevin Johnson, chair of the Harpswell Select Board. “The average home right now is around $700,000, which, let’s face it, if you’re a 20- or 30-something starting a family, it’s not happening.”

Affordability crisis

Home prices in Harpswell, Cumberland County and Maine have increased rapidly over the past few years, and prices already were rising at a steady pace beforehand.

The median price of homes listed for sale in Harpswell was $735,000 in early December, according to Realtor.com, out of roughly 20 homes available. A family with Harpswell’s 2021 median household income of $81,500 could not comfortably afford a home priced at even half that amount.

Cumberland County as a whole has seen home prices increase sharply since just prior to the pandemic’s onset in March 2020, according to the Maine Association of Realtors. The countywide median sales price for existing single-family homes shot up from $317,250 in March 2020 to nearly $550,000 in October 2023, an increase of more than 73%.

Statewide, the median home price has risen from about $228,000 in March 2020 to $375,000 in October 2023, an increase of more than 64%.

A Maine State Housing Authority report issued in October found that housing production has lagged far behind job growth over the past decade, particularly in coastal areas. The state’s coastal region has seen only 21,300 homes built, it said, compared with an increase of 39,334 jobs.

Maine would need as many as 84,300 additional homes built by 2030 to make up for historic underproduction and meet the population’s future housing needs, MaineHousing estimated.

“Addressing housing supply challenges in Maine will require a comprehensive approach that considers both the local regulatory changes needed to increase housing supply through new construction and the funding needed to reinvest in Maine’s aging homes and create new homes that are affordable to those with lower incomes, including seniors on fixed incomes, households waiting for federal work authorization, and others,” the report says.