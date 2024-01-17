Comedy

Friday 1/19

Sue Costello: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 1/20

Maine Made Local Showcase: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Wednesday 1/24

Tim Murray: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 1/28

“Miraculous Bodies”: Noon to 2 p.m., Fridays and Sundays, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

“Ringing in the New Year”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 1/31

“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com

“Traditional painting genres in photography”: Holiday exhibition, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 2/2

“Long Dreams”: Jeane Cohen, Peter Burns and Valerie Hegarty, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 2/14

“the House support itself”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, Fort Andross Mill, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. lightsoutgallery.org

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 1/19

“Those Who Wait” (2023): 6 p.m., followed by Q&A, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 1/20

ABBA “Mamma Mia” singalong: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday 1/20 & Sunday 1/21

“Godard Cinema” (2022): French with English subtitles, noon, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

New York International Children’s Film Festival: 2 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $7, free ages 16 and under. space538.org

Wednesday 1/24

“Hangdog” (2023): 7 p.m., followed by Q&A, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

“Saboteur” (1940): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Friday 1/26

“The Disappearance of Shere Hite” (2023): Rated R, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 1/19

Rock of (All) Ages: 5 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Grace Potter: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $49.50-$55. statetheatreportland.com

“I Love the 90s” dance party: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Lydia Ievins; Neil Pearlman: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

The Wolff Sisters; Mike Maurice: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. oxbowbeer.com

SPVNYVN; Drugsta; ADvsFX; Late AF: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Saturday 1/20

Heath MacVane; Ashley Brewer: 10 a.m., Wescustogo Hall and Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway, North Yarmouth. princememorial.org

“Song and Dance Music from Around the World”: Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, 2:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 50 Republic Ave., Topsham. $25 advance, $30 at door, children and college students free. midcoastsymphony.org

Castlebay: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $18 advance, $22 at door. chocolatechurcharts.org

Ali McGurk; Dominic Lavoie: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. oxbowbeer.com

Lonnie Holley; Mourning [A] BLKSTAR: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org

Jelly Sauce; Joseph Ghost: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Sunday 1/21

Maine Pops, “Bringer of Jollity”: 2:30 p.m., Falmouth High School, 74 Woodville Road, Falmouth. $15, students free. mainepops.org

Portland Rossini Club: 3 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors, students free. rossiniclub.org

Tuesday 1/23

Amethyst Chamber Ensemble: 7 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Wednesday 1/24

Lazy Lightning: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 1/25

Merther: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $9 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 1/26

Get the Led Out: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Midnight North: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $18 advance, $22 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Roomful of Blues: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35 advance, $45 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Other Broken Ones: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Dinosaur Jr: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $35-$65. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Through 2/11

“One Man, Two Guvnors”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me

Friday 1/26-Sunday 2/25

“Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

