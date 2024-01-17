Last weekend’s storm was devastating for many along the coast of Maine. Structures along the shore were washed away, boats in the water damaged, homes flooded and bridges closed, to name just a few of the impacts. The intersection between the land and the water is never a hard-and-fast distinction. The intertidal is the definition of where these two environments come together, and this intersection is always shifting to some degree. However, large storm events like this most recent one, the confluence of big tides and a lot of precipitation, obviously put outsized stressors on this boundary.

As often happens after the occurrence of an event like this that has affected so many people, there is a desire to know what to do. This can mean what to do in the aftermath as well as what to do to prepare for the future. There are many organizations collecting funds to help those dealing personally with the storms’ aftermath, including Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, where I work. Another way that you can respond responsibly to the impacts of the storm is to learn about how to take care of your property in a way that reduces impacts to the coast. Whether you live directly on the coast or not, there are things that you can do that make an impact on the resiliency of the shoreline.

While Brunswick only has 61 miles of coast as compared to its 45 or so square miles, water connects all of us — from the tiny streams to the open bays. If you chase it back further, this starts with the streams of water that drain from each house in the form of snow melt from our driveways that often includes salt and other chemicals, the soapy water that runs off a dirty car as it is washed off, and the fertilizers and pesticides that wash off lawns in heavy rains. This all finds its way down storm drains, which often overflow in heavy storms, washing unfiltered water out into rivers and bays. Trying to limit the use of anything unnatural that washes out with water may not seem helpful in preventing coastal erosion, but it impacts the health of the native plants that grow along the shoreline that help to stabilize the sediment, keeping it in place. Friends of Casco Bay’s BayScaping program is a good resource to learn more about this.

People who live directly on the coast know coastal erosion all too well after storms like the one this past weekend. For coastal property owners, there are several additional things to know about preventing erosion. Recently, the term “living shorelines” has been used to describe the many natural ways to help stabilize the shore. The Maine Coastal Program is a great resource for learning more about this. There is an excellent introductory video at vimeo.com/485528619.

The idea of living shorelines is that there are natural materials that can be used to add structure to softening shores. These can include large-scale projects, like using coiled berms stuffed with shell or coconut fiber. An experimental site where this was tried locally is Wharton Point at the bend in Maquoit Road at the head of the bay. Smaller-scale efforts include homeowners planting native plants along their property edge to prevent runoff from their properties, not cutting down trees along loose embankments and even using washed-up logs or stones to help add some stability to a sloped shore. There is a neat map viewer that shows the viability of utilizing these types of tools in Casco Bay at maine.gov/dacf/mgs/hazards/living_shoreline/index.shtml. Also, the “Maine Coastal Property Owner’s Guide to Erosion, Flooding, and Other Hazards” is another good resource.

The impacts of the recent storm will be lasting, and while there will be a long period of recovery, it is heartening to know that there are practical things that we can do to potentially help mitigate the impacts of future storms. Impacts to the coast have effects far beyond the coast, just as impacts far from the coast have effects that reach to the coast and beyond. Events like these that so plainly impact a community remind us of this connection and shared responsibility for our coastal resources.

Susan Olcott is the director of operations at Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

