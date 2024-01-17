READFIELD — Officials are investigating a fire that police say was intentionally set at a house, a barn and a camper on Cherrywood Lane Wednesday morning.

No one has ben arrested in connection with the suspected act of arson, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Wednesday afternoon.

“This is still an active investigation,” Moss said. “There is no ongoing threat to public safety.”

No fatalities or injuries were reported, but a dog was rescued from the camper, according to Moss.

The Readfield Fire Department received a call regarding the fire at approximately 8 a.m., Readfield Fire Chief Lee Mank said.

“The fire has been extinguished and officials are on the ground investigating the scene,” the chief said around 11 a.m.

Mank declined to provide additional details and noted that that the Office of State Fire Marshal is leading the investigation. The fire marshal’s office is part of the state Department of Public Safety.

Fire department officials from Winthrop, Wayne, Vienna and Mount Vernon assisted on the scene along with police departments from Winthrop and Monmouth, the Kennbec County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine Warden Service.

Cherrywood Lane is a short street off of Case Road, near the border between Readfield and Winthrop.

