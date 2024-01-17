A state agency overseeing the legal representation of thousands of low-income Mainers says 2023 was the first year that it didn’t have to rely exclusively on private attorneys after lawmakers agreed to fund the state’s first public defense positions.

But even with that milestone, the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services says it still struggles with a longstanding backlog and a declining number of attorneys who are able to take court-appointed work.

In their 2023 annual report, the MCILS reports it oversaw nearly 300 attorneys who represented Mainers in more than 32,000 new cases, along with thousands more that are still pending from prior years. The commission is scheduled to present the report to a state legislative committee Wednesday afternoon.

The commission oversees a list of private attorneys who sign up to provide legal representation to people who cannot afford an attorney for criminal, juvenile and child protective cases and for people facing involuntary commitment to a psychiatric hospital.

MCILS hired the state’s first public defenders in late 2022 to staff its Rural Defenders Unit. It also began hiring attorneys for its first brick and mortar public defense office in Kennebec County, according to the annual report.

But even with those new resources, the commission is struggling with a longstanding backlog in criminal cases. As of Jan. 12, the judicial branch told MCILS there were 312 cases where a defendant needed a lawyer and no one was available, according to the report.

MCILS said the shortage was “unacceptable” but wrote that focusing on “the issue of the availability of counsel” who have limited capacity is poor framing.

“The solution to the issue of counsel availability does involve continued work recruiting and retaining both assigned and employed counsel but must absolutely include work on the part of outside stakeholders to reduce unnecessary charges; resolve matters through early diversion, treatment, and education; and to dismiss those cases that may be reasonably dismissed,” the report states.

The report highlights the commission’s long term plans to open public defense offices around the state, which MCILS has estimated will cost roughly $8.9 million over the next couple of years.

MCILS sends a report to the legislature every year on its progress and needs. But many of its specific requests to lawmakers this year are a key provision in a four-year settlement agreement that MCILS has tentatively reached with the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, which sued the state in 2020 for allegedly failing to provide adequate legal representation to poor Mainers. A judge was still considering whether to approve the agreement and avoid trial as of Wednesday morning.

