Former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler has been released from jail after serving about three-fourths of his nine month sentence for possessing child pornography.

Cutler was released Thursday morning after about seven months behind bars, said Hancock County Jail Administrator Timothy Richardson.

Richardson said Cutler was released early for good behavior. He was booked at the jail on June 1.

Cutler will now start six years of probation, according to a plea agreement he reached with the district attorney for Hancock County in May. If he violates the conditions of his release, he will have to serve the rest of his four-year sentence in state prison.

Per the plea agreement, his online activity will be monitored. He could be randomly searched at any time.

If at any point Cutler is caught viewing or downloading sexually explicit images of children, he risks additional prison time.

He also will have to register as a sex offender and has agreed to pay $5,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which prompted the investigation that led to his charges.

Cutler was arrested at his home in Brooklin in March 2022 after investigators found thousands of child pornography images on his computers. Between 2014 and 2021, prosecutors say Cutler downloaded more than 80,000 images of children younger than 12 engaged in often violent and unusual sexual acts, according to the agreement.

For decades, Cutler was respected and admired as one of Maine’s brightest attorneys and wealthiest philanthropists. An Ivy League graduate who worked on Capitol Hill and in the White House, Cutler had a hand in major national policy shifts on energy and natural resources in the 1970s. He co-founded a successful environmental law firm in Washington, D.C., and later returned to Maine, where he unsuccessfully ran for governor as an independent in 2010 and 2014.

This story will be updated.

