Hires, promotions, appointments

John Bentley was promoted to senior vice president, chief information officer at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution. He joined the bank as an information security officer in 2022. SBSI also hired Stephanie Paquet as senior vice president, director of risk management. Paquet has 20 years of experience in community banking.

Christine Cram was promoted to assistant vice president, business banker at Machias Savings Bank. She was most recently the branch manager at the Portland office. Lindsey Walker, who joined the bank in 2019, has been promoted to the bank manager position.

Andrew Smith was named the new director of tax services at Baker Newman Noyes. He was an intern at the firm in 1997 and was hired in 1998.

Scott Merrow has been named executive director of Camp Susan Curtis. Merrow has over 30 years of experience in summer camp leadership and working with nonprofits. He was recently the executive director at the Lincoln Hall residential center for young boys in New York City.

Richard St. Pierre was hired by Norway Savings Bank as senior vice president and senior finance officer. He has over 20 years of executive leadership experience, including 10 years in community banking.

Benjamin Huffard and Alison Chabot have joined Northern Light Mercy Orthopedics, working at the hospital’s orthopedic practice in Falmouth. Huffard is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, knee and hip operations. Chabot is a certified physician assistant who most recently workedwith Huffard at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland.

Sam Dooley joined Portland Ovations as the finance and operations manager. She previously worked with the finance team at the Portland Museum of Art.

Meagen Belanger of Buxton is the Fontaine Family Real Estate Leader’s newest real estate agent at its Scarborough location.

