The Maine Geological Survey has created an interactive map that can show the projected impacts of rising sea levels anywhere along the coast.
Zoom in on a selected area and use the “layer list” tool in the upper right corner to select a sea level.
For reference, Maine sea levels are projected to rise between 1.1 and 3.2 feet by 2050 and between 3 and 9.3 feet by 2100, depending on how successful and quick we are at curbing global emissions rates, according to the scientists who advise the Maine Climate Council.
The map shows astronomical high tides, or the monthly high tide level. A storm surge on top of a high tide can add 3 or 4 additional feet of sea level rise.
Three oceanfront communities – Kennebunk, Portland and Stonington – illustrate a range of impacts as sea levels rise. Sand beaches will be underwater at high tides, beach communities and working waterfront will be inundated, and access roads could become impassable in some areas.
