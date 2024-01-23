PORTLAND – Rellan David Turner of Portland died unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 15, 2024. He was born in Lewiston, on Aug. 12, 1978, to Elizabeth Hayden and Craig Turner.

Rellan grew up in Norway, Maine, where he attended and graduated from Oxford Hills High School. He excelled at computers and electronics, winning the DECA award in that category his senior year. After high school he sought a career in computers, working first for a local computer sales and repair company before eventually moving to Portland to do computer work there.

A vegetarian since he was in middle school, Rellan had a love for all animals. One of the joys of his life was his cat, Spike, whom he rescued as a stray from the side of the road on a bitter cold winter night. He and Spike had many years of happy companionship with one another.

Rellan was also an avid gamer. There was nothing he enjoyed more than a favorite video game, or a board game marathon with friends, and of course the weekly role playing game he had with his closest friends.

Rellan is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Hayden of Norway and his father, Craig Turner of Otisfield. He is survived by many siblings through his extended family: David Bean of Biddeford, Jon Bean and his companion Jessie Chase of Westbrook, Sarah Daily of Otisfield, Amber Ingoglia and her husband Scott of Walla Walla, Washington, Chris and Lisa Miller of Norway, Sarah Miller and her husband Allen Walker of Auburn, and Mark Turner of Norway. In addition to his family, he is survived by many close friends that he considered family. Rellan was predeceased by his stepfather Christopher G. Miller, and his stepmother Ethel Turner.

A graveside service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite nature or animal charity.

