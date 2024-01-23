BRUNSWICK – Wendell Rodney Davidson died peacefully on Jan. 15, 2024, after a brief illness.

Born Oct. 11, 1940, to Walter and Evelyn, he spent his childhood in Belmont and Duxbury, Mass. After marrying the love of his life, Mary Soule, he moved to Maine where he settled in Hallowell, raising four children. He developed a business in Augusta and enjoyed summers on the coast in Sebasco. After his children left home, he and Mary moved to Harpswell and wintered in Vero Beach, Fla. After Mary’s passing in 2019, he enjoyed the “Old Boys Home” in Brunswick.

Loved and missed by many, he is survived by his four children, Charlie of Harpswell, Malcolm of Tacoma, Betsy Evans of Cumberland Foreside and Philip of Hallowell as well as eight grandchildren.

A private family service is planned for this summer.

The family thanks Gosnell House for their excellent hospice care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to them.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous