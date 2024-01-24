Midcoast Maine Community Action is offering home heating assistance to the residents of Lincoln and Sagadahoc Counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. MMCA has processed over 2,500 LIHEAP applications and expects to process hundreds more applications in the months ahead. The agency encourages all low-income residents in Lincoln and Sagadahoc Counties to strongly to schedule an appointment and take advantage of the support available through LIHEAP.

For households that cannot wait for a LIHEAP appointment to heat their homes, MMCA staff are available to process same-day applications for emergency situations through the Emergency Crisis Intervention Program. MMCA is dedicated to ensuring that every eligible household receives the necessary support during these challenging times.

Due lower LIHEAP benefits issued per household across the state, MMCA may have additional resources allocated for fuel and utility assistance available. These additional funds come from local churches, foundations and generous donors in towns and cities across the region.

For more information about LIHEAP and the array of services MMCA offers, call 442-7963 or visit midcoastmainecommunityaction.org.

