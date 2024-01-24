South Portland is looking for residents to suggest sites that, due to prior uses, may need environmental repairs before they can be redeveloped.

The city has $500,000 in funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its Brownfield Assessment Project. The funding will go toward assessing properties and coordinating with property owners.

“Perhaps a former industrial site, or spot with known underground disposal activity,” the city suggested in an announcement.

For more information and to submit suggestions, go to the city’s website at southportland.org.

