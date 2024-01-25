OTTAWA, Ontario — Brad Marchand scored at 1:48 of overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday night.

David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic also scored for the Atlantic Division- and Eastern Conference-leading Bruins. Jeremy Swayman stopped 35 shots.

Marchand now has 396 career goals – all with Boston. Ray Bourque, the Hall of Fame defenseman and five-time Norris Trophy winner, scored 395 of his 410 career goals with the Bruins. On the team’s career list, Marchand trails Rick Middleton (402), Patrice Bergeron (427), Phil Esposito (459) and John Bucyk (545).

Thomas Chabot and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves.

Ottawa was trailing 2-1 when Josh Norris thought he had tied the game at 13:18 of the third. But, officials determined a hand pass was involved. The Senators did come back to tie the game at 2-all with a power-play goal at 16:42, when Tarasenko sent a shot past Swayman.

Leading 1-0 after one period, Boston extended its advantage at 8:19 of the second when Frederic beat Korpisalo high to the blocker side. The Senators cut the lead to one with a late power-play goal.

Drake Batherson made a backhand pass to Chabot, who snapped a shot past Swayman for his second of the season.

The goal resulted in a scrum behind the net, and Chabot got punched by Charlie McAvoy, triggering a larger scrum and roughing penalties assessed to McAvoy, Parker Wotherspoon and Tim Stuzle, with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to Batherson.

The Bruins were largely outplayed in the first, but still held a one-goal lead after the opening 20 minutes.

Ottawa failed to capitalize on its two power-play chances, while Boston scored three seconds into its power play at 18:36 of the first. Pastrnak beat Korpisalo from just inside the blue line on the Bruins’ third shot of the period.

Senators forward Shane Pinto made his home debut after serving a 41-game suspension for gambling. Pinto had returned to action and picked up a point in a win at Philadelphia on Sunday.

