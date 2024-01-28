FICTION

Hardcover

1. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

2. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

3. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead)

4. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

5. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Chain-Gang All-Stars,” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Pantheon)

7. “The Vaster Wilds,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

8. “The Bee Sting,” by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

9. “So Late in the Day,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

10. “Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled)

Paperback

1. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

2. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

3. “Big Swiss,” by Jen Beagin (Scribner)

4. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin)

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square)

6. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

7. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

8. “My Year of Rest & Relaxation,” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)

9. “Station Eleven,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage)

10. “Lapvona,” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

2. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

3. “An Unruled Body,” by Ani Gjika (Restless)

4. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

5. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C. White (Random House)

6. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful,” by Maggie Smith (Atria)

7. “Wintering,” by Katherine May (Riverhead)

8. “Big Heart Little Stove,” by Erin French (Celadon)

9. “Snacking Bakes,” by Yossy Arefi (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Little Local Maine Cookbook,” by Annie B. Copps (Countryman)

Paperback

1. “Portland Maine: Connections Across Time,” by Paul J. Ledman (Nextsteps)

2. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

3. “Little Weirds,” by Jenny Slate (Back Bay)

4. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Picador)

5. “Indigenous Continent,” by Pekka Hämäläinen (Liveright)

6. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus)

7. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House)

8. “The Soul of an Octopus,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

9. “Last Call at the Hotel Imperial,” by Deborah Cohen (Random House)

10. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

