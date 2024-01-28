Five people were rescued after breaking through the ice on Moose Pond in Denmark on Saturday. All five were taken to the hospital, according to the Denmark Fire Department’s Facebook post.

At 5:26 p.m., a call for help came in from people on the ice on Moose Pond. The Denmark Fire Department responded with ice rescue equipment. More help was requested from the Bridgton Fire and Rescue for ice rescue personnel, according to the Denmark Fire Department.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found five people stuck on the ice who were hypothermic and unable to get to the shore. Rescue personnel pushed an ice rescue sled over the ice, and then floated it on open water. The sled was pulled back to shore with one or two patients on each trip.

Within 47 minutes of the initial call, all five patients were rescued and transported to the hospital.

Agencies assisting other than firefighters from Bridgton and Denmark were from Brownfield, Fryeburg, the United Ambulance Service, and the Oxford County Regional Communications Center, where dispatchers were handling multiple calls across Oxford County while contacting other agencies, according to the Denmark Fire Department.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is helping investigate the rescue.

