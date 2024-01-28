NAPLES – Kathleen P. Casale, 61, of Naples, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan 19, 2024 at her home in Naples – Mingya!

Mom spent her life caring for others; as a nurse in Portland and raising her four children. The simple pleasures of life brought joy to Mom. We would frequent the drive-in as a family, or spend time at the beach.

Mom LOVED her television: “General Hospital”, “Family Feud”, “Rescue Me”, “Sopranos”. If not watching her shows, she was probably watching her favorite New England teams win championships. Most notably, the 2004 Red Sox with Danny and Sammy.

She LOVED her children and she LOVED her grandchildren. She was always so excited to see family on holidays.

Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Danny Casale of Naples, who she married in 2002; her children, Jared Kraus and his wife, Jessica, of Buxton, Brandon Kraus and his partner, Stephanie, of Scarborough, Alicia Mayers and her husband, Curtis, of Boston, Mass., and Samuel Johnson and his wife, Sarah, of Portland; her parents, Richard and Beverly Tardif, of Northfield, N.H.; grandchildren Charles and Penelope Kraus, and Aria Mayers; siblings Karen Roy and her husband, Leo, of Salem, N.H., Kris Ricardy and her husband, Randy, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Rick Tardif and his wife Samara, of Methuen, Mass., and Ryan Tardif and his wife, Lucy, of Northfield, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews, Katie and Christopher, Kayla and Cory, Kristyann and Justin, Luke and Lauren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday Feb. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Casco Alliance Church, 7 Point Sebago Rd., Casco, ME 04015.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Kathleen’s honor.

