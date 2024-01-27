Rose Marie Ryan

LEBANON – Rose Marie Ryan, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 17, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 582 Main St., Springvale.

To view complete obituary visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

