COLUMBIA, S.C. — Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh will not be granted a new trial based on allegations that the jury that found him guilty was improperly influenced by Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill.

South Carolina Judge Jean Toal issued the ruling following an all-day hearing Monday at the Richland County Courthouse in which each juror was questioned, along with Hill herself, who denied attempting to influence the jury.

“This case is unique in my 20 years of experience as a lawyer and a 35 years experience as a judge,” Toal said in her ruling.

Ruling from the bench, Toal said, “I simply do not believe that the authority of our S.C. Supreme Court requires a new trial in a very lengthy trial such as this on the strength of some fleeting and foolish comments by a publicity-influenced clerk of court.”

Murdaugh and his attorneys claimed that Clerk of Court Hill made improper comments to jurors during Murdaugh’s trial in early 2023 because she believed that a guilty verdict would improve sales of her book.

Murdaugh was convicted last March of killing his wife and son in June 2021 at the Moselle, the family’s Colleton County estate. Prosecutors argued during the trial that Murdaugh committed the murders to divert attention from his widespread financial problems.

Hill broadly denied making any statements that could have prejudiced the jury. In a surprise move Monday, Toal also allowed the defense to put forward an alternate juror and Barnwell Clerk of Court Rhonda McElveen to impeach Hill’s claims.

It was one of the many moments over the course of the day where the balance of the hearing appeared to shift.

Nine of the jurors questioned said they had not heard Hill make any statements. Of the three who testified they had heard something, just one said it influenced her verdict.

“They were not here to reward friends or punish enemies,” said Creighton Waters, the lead prosecutor in the Murdaugh murder trial. “They were strong and clear this verdict was fair. We would submit the motion for new trial be denied.”

But Murdaugh’s defense attorneys were adamant that they had met the high standard set by the court to prove that Hill had tampered with the jury. The testimony of the one juror alone who said that Hill’s statements swayed their verdict was enough to prove prejudice, they pressed.

“Did it affect your finding of guilty in this case? She said ‘yes.’ That’s prejudice your honor,” Griffin said.

In giving her ruling, Toal said she found Hill “not completely credible” and believed that “Mrs. Hill was attracted by the siren call of celebrity.”

“I find that (Hill) stated to the Clerk of Court Rhonda McElveen and others her desire for a guilty verdict because it would sell books. She made comments about Murdaugh’s demeanor as he testified, and she made some of those comments before he testified to at least one and maybe other jurors,” Toal said.

However, the judge said, the defense did not prove that those comments had actually prejudiced any jurors to deliver a guilty verdict.

“Did Clerk of Court Hill’s comments have any impact on the verdict of the jury? I find that the answer to this question is ‘no,’” Toal said. “Each member of this jury took their involuntary assignment very seriously. They obeyed the instructions of the court. They obeyed their oath. These good and decent citizens of Colleton County stood to their duty and rendered their verdict without fare or favor. It was a difficult task.”

What were the allegations?

Hill oversaw the care and feeding of jurors at the Murdaugh murder trial. But in September, six months after the trial’s completion, Murdaugh’s lawyers accused her of using her behind-the-scenes access to influence jurors to bring back a quick guilty verdict to hype sales of her insider memoir of the trial, “Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders,” published in August.

Since then, she has admitted plagiarizing part of the book and halted its sales. She’s also the subject of various ethics and criminal investigations.

Toal, a former chief justice of the S.C. Supreme Court, questioned 11 of the original Murdaugh jurors Monday – and one the previous Friday, due to a scheduling conflict for that juror.

In a Richland County courtroom, Toal questioned each juror individually about their verdict and any role Hill played in their decision.

All but one of the 12 jurors testified that their guilty verdict had not been influenced by Hill.

One juror, the first to be questioned Monday and identified as Juror Z, told the judge she did hear Hill make comments about Murdaugh ahead of his testimony at the 2023 trial and that it did influence her decision to find Murdaugh guilty.

“She made it seem like he was already guilty,” the juror said.

The juror said she heard Becky Hill tell jurors “not to be fooled” ahead of Murdaugh’s testimony, which she took to mean Murdaugh would lie during his testimony.

The juror also said the foreperson of the jury said after Murdaugh’s testimony that the defendant was “crying on cue” and the foreperson criticized another juror for handing Murdaugh a box of tissues during his testimony. The foreperson said the jurors should not interact with Murdaugh because “that’s what the defense attorneys want,” Juror Z said.

Juror Z testified she had questions about Murdaugh’s guilt but voted “guilty” out of pressure by the other jurors.

A wrench was thrown into Monday’s hearing when it was discovered that some jurors, while waiting for their turn to be questioned in the courtroom, were watching the proceedings being live streamed by CourtTV on their cellphones from the break room. This was revealed after the testimony of Juror Z.

Toal went forward with questioning the jurors, although she said she was “not happy about it.”

The jurors were supposed to be sequestered during each other’s testimony and should not have had access to the proceedings while waiting to be called to testify.

In previous statements to the court, Toal said that she intended to rely on a 2020 case known as South Carolina v. Green as precedent for her decision on whether to grant Murdaugh a retrial. In the Green case, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that communications alone between court officials and members of the jury were not presumed to have prejudiced the jury’s verdict. Instead, it was the defense’s obligation to prove that the contact was harmful.

