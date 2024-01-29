As campaigning for the 2024 presidential election begins in earnest, I am reminded of a quote once offered by George Bernard Shaw, who said, “2% of the people think; 3% of the people think they think; and 95% of the people would rather die than think.” Why would this quote be appropriate right now?

According to national polling data, more than 40% of registered voters questioned would cast a ballot for candidate Trump, even although he is currently under 91 felony indictments, namely, election interference (Washington, D.C., and Georgia), hush money payments (New York), and hoarding classified documents (Florida). When verifiable facts are readily available, one can only be drawn to the conclusion that those cult-like Republican supporters of Trump for president must be part of the “95% of the people (who) would rather die than think.” If his cult-like followers care not to think, then just listen instead to Trump’s own proclaimed proclamation: I want to be a dictator. If he is elected, our democracy will surely be damaged. Think, listen, look.

Is President Biden without flaws? No. If, however, one can venture beyond his age/physicality and focus on verifiable facts, he has accomplished numerous legislative goals which benefit all Americans. So, in 2024, think deeply about Biden’s inner qualities and, thereafter, judge him by the words of Antoine de Saint-Exupery: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”

John Mishler

Harpswell

