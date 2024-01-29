Hires, promotions, appointments

Brian Tarbuck was appointed to the Kennebec Savings Bank Board of Directors. He is an engineer, commissioner of the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission, on the Maine Board of Licensure of Water System Operators and has been a president of the Maine Water Utilities Association.

Aleks Kazimierczak was named the director of assisted living for OceanView at Falmouth at its Falmouth House and Legacy Memory Care. She was hired in 2019 as the nurse manager at Falmouth House Assisted Living.

Danielle Starr was named a partner at the Portland law firm Verrill. She is a member of the family law practice group.

Andrei Vile was hired at Fontaine Family Real Estate Leader at its Scarborough location.

Giving back

Maine Beer Company in Freeport donated $30,000 to the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, dedicated 20% of their food sales and arranged a raffle to support the repair efforts after the recent storms.

Town & Country Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to the South Portland Food Cupboard and will give an additional $5,000-$10,000 in-kind contribution in media advertising to promote the food cupboard’s “Feeding Neighbors in Need” benefit concert in May.

Recognition

Nine attorneys from Berman & Simmons were named to the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 list: Craig Bramley, Michael Bigos, Travis Brennan, Susan Faunce, Charles Hehmeyer, Daniel Kagan, Elizabeth Kayetta, Jodi Nofsinger and Timothy Kenlan, who was also named to the Top 40 Under 40 for Civil Plaintiff Law.

Granted

Portland Wheelers received a $10,000 grant from the REI Cooperative Action Fund. Portland Wheelers was founded in 2015 to provide free adapted bikes to disabled community members. The REI Cooperative Action Fund is a national charity making outdoor recreation more accessible.

Open for business

Explore Movement, a pilates studio, has opened its new location at 133 Gray Road in Falmouth.

