BRUNSWICK – John Pierce Cotton, 86, of Brunswick died peacefully on Jan. 27, 2024 at his home with family. He was born in Winchester, Mass. on Nov. 25, 1937 to Dana M. Cotton and Geraldine Pierce Cotton.

John was educated at Phillips Exeter Academy and Harvard College. On graduation he was commissioned an Ensign, USNR and served for nine years with sea duty in destroyers and submarines, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

After Completing his active duty commitment he began his career in education at Colorado Academy where he taught history, initiated the lacrosse program, and earned a Master’s degree in Asian studies at the University of Colorado.

In 1969, John was appointed Headmaster of Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, NH where he served five years. He was then appointed Headmaster of St. Andrew’s school in Boca Raton, Fla. which met his interest in serving a church related coeducational school.

After 12 years at St. Andrew’s School, John served as interim Headmaster at St. Stephen’s School in Bradenton, Fla. and interim Headmaster at Francis W. Parker School, Chicago where he was eventually appointed Head.

In 1993 John returned to Florida to serve as Headmaster of Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove.

After consulting for a friend with an investment in a not for profit private school in Boca Raton, John joined Chancellor Beacon Academies as Vice President for Institutional Development.

During retirement in Maine, John volunteered with several local organizations, He hiked, skied, sailed, and traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad.

John was predeceased by his beloved sister, Rebecca Cotton Christoffersen and his son Nathaniel C.H. Cotton.

He is survived by his son John Cotton and his wife Toni of Port Clyde, his daughter Sarah Churchill and her husband Greg of Ipswich, Mass., his son Ethan Cotton of Chicago, Ill., his daughter-in-law Sharon Cotton; his brother-in-law Leif and nephews Erik, Nils, and Leif Christoffersen and their wives and children; and five grandchildren, Carly and Alyx Churchill, Leanna Cotton, Jazmine Foster-Hall, Mackenzie Madison; and one great granddaughter Evelyn Madison.

﻿The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the:

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program

