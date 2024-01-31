BRUNSWICK – Leon G. Dorr, 99, died Saturday Jan. 27, 2024, at Horizons Assisted Living. He was born in Cherryfield, Maine on Jan. 23, 1925, the son of Melvin H. and Belinda Willey Dorr. He attended grade school in Cherryfield and graduated from Cherryfield Academy in the Class of 1942.

Following graduation, he worked for three years in the tissue laboratory at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He graduated from McAllister School of Mortuary Science in New York, NY and served his apprenticeship at Davis Funeral Home in Thomaston and at Coombs Funeral Home in Belfast.

He married Dorothy Howell Dabrio in Bangor on April 14, 1956. They moved to Brunswick the same week, where he began his employment at Brackett Funeral Home, from where he retired following 50 years of service in 2006. His wife, Dorothy, died on March 21, 1999.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Brunswick and a member of the Men’s Club of the church. He was a former member and Past President and Secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Brunswick, a former member and Past Noble Grand and Secretary of the Odd Fellows Lodge, a former member and Chancelor Commander and Secretary of Ft. George Lodge, Knights of Pythias and a past member of the Maine and National Funeral Directors Association.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, a sister, Ruby McLauchlan, two brothers, Bion P. Dorr and the Rev. Dr. Melvin H. Dorr; a grandson, Gregory Dabrio.

He is survived by a son, Jack W. Dabrio and his wife Linda of Rockport, a daughter, Cynthia Welp of Madelia, Minn.; four grandchildren, Necole Janczura of Cushing, Amanda Barnes of Nobleboro, Eva Petterson of Madelia, Minn. and Rolf Parelius of Louisiana; six great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to visit 9 – 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be scheduled in the spring in the Village Cemetery, Thomaston, next to his wife, Dorothy. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous