BRUNSWICK – James G. Rutter Jr., 75, of Brunswick, died Jan. 19, 2024, from Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born on Nov. 27, 1947, in Sewickley, Pa. to James Rutter and Julia Sovak. Jim graduated from Foxboro High School, Foxboro, Mass., before joining the United States Army, serving in Germany and Vietnam from 1965 to 1969, attaining the rank of Specialist 5. He received a Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. Jim earned a BA from the University of Boston in 1978, majoring in English. Jim worked for the Social Security Administration.

Jim was an active sportsman. He hiked the Appalachian Trail, ran in the Boston, Baltimore, and New York City Marathons, and completed the Mt Washington, NH Run. Jim was also an avid bicyclist, cross-country skier, ice skater, photographer, and author.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Constance Willis Rutter, brother David Rutter and a large extended family.

Interment with Military Honors will be at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine on Wednesday April 17, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St Brunswick, where condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy

(appalachiantrail.org)

are appreciated

