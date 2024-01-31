PORTLAND – Sara Arnold was a naturally happy person—gifted in that way. She never needed much more than her family around her for contentment. She was intelligent, witty, quick to laugh and always up for fun. She was a favorite among her nieces and nephews.

﻿Margaret Sara Arnold came into the world on April 13, 1949, in Salem, Mass., and grew up in Cuba, N.Y. She left the world peacefully on Jan. 11, 2024, in Portland, Maine.

﻿Devotion to family guided Sara’s life. She earned an associate’s degree from Cazenovia College in New York and lived in the state for many years with her mother. Eventually, she moved to Maryland to be closer to her sisters and their families. Finally, she followed her sisters up to Maine, where she lived the rest of her life.

﻿In Maine, Sara was an integral part of her niece’s art gallery (Moss Galleries) as a picture framer for 10 years and then bookkeeper for another five years. She was deeply dedicated to the artists of the gallery and, of course, unconditionally supportive of her niece.

﻿But the beach was where Sara was happiest. Specifically, Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks in North Carolina, where she could body surf in the waves, lie in the sun, play board games (she was an ace) or do nothing at all. It didn’t matter as long as she was surrounded by loved ones. A few years ago, she was lucky enough to visit Hatteras again one last time—with her family—for a quiet, contented goodbye.

﻿Sara’s family will miss her terribly. Her Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Moss Galleries at 251 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, Maine.

