SACO – Vyra A. Harris, 93, of Boom Road Saco, died on Jan. 23, 2024 following a short illness. Vyra was born in Gorham, Maine on June 24 1931 to Mildred and Lawrence Harmon.
Vyra married her long time friend Thomas Harris. While raising their daughter Mary, Vyra worked as a seamstress for John Roberts Clothing Co. and L.L. Bean. Vyra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Vyra was known for her feisty sense of humor and her warmth of heart.
Vyra is survived by her daughter, Mary Welch; grandchildren Paul Welch and Melissa Welch; great grandchildren Joscelin and Kai Welch, all of whom she loved and who love her
She was predeceased by parents, Laurance Harmon, Mildred Swain Harmon; brother Alton Harmon, sisters Ruth Harmon Romprey, Louine Harmon Lefevre and her beloved husband “Tommy”.
