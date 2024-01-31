WISCASSET — Thousands of cannabis plants at different stages of development and dried cannabis, shrink-wrapped in one-pound bricks, were part of the haul seized in the latest round of raids of illegal cannabis growing operations in central Maine, authorities said.

Lt. Michael Murphy, special services supervisor at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, said Wednesday that officers are still processing evidence collected at homes in Whitefield and Chelsea on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three people who were arrested and charged in connection to the illegal operations at those homes were scheduled to make their first appearance in a Lincoln County court Wednesday.

“This flies in the face of everything that Maine is trying to do with the legal sales (of marijuana),” Murphy said. “This is totally illegal sales. None of these people have any permits and none have tried to get permits.”

Tuesday’s arrests in Whitefield and Chelsea follow three searches made Jan. 17 in Whitefield and Jefferson, resulting in the arrest of two men and a woman, and a search of a Whitefield home on Jan. 10, where a man at the house fled before law enforcement arrived and is believed to have left Maine. A total of six people were arrested at seven different illegal grows.

The homes raided ranged in size from a double-wide mobile home to a two-story house with a basement, with only a small living space for the people growing the pot.

Advertisement

Related Several people arrested after raids of 7 illegal marijuana grows in central Maine

“There’s a small room, usually the kitchen, that serves as a bedroom, living area, kitchen, the whole deal,” Murphy said. “Very minimal.”

Many of the homes were bought out of foreclosure and were in poor condition, he said. Their condition likely made converting them into growing facilities easier.

Murphy said federal investigators are working on identifying the funding that’s supporting these illegal operations. And while it’s not clear where the illegally grown marijuana is going, he said he believes it’s all going out of state. When marijuana is dried and vacuum-sealed in packages, it’s easier to transport and the odor is reduced.

“Most of the people we have arrested are coming from the New York City area,” he said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: