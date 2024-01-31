A man serving a life sentence for murder will have his chance to argue for a new trial in April.

Dennis Dechaine, 66, will appear before Superior Justice Bruce Mallonee in Knox County Superior Court on April 18 and 19 to argue that new DNA testing results from November 2022 should merit a new trial.

Dechaine was found guilty of knowing or intentional murder in 1989 for the death of 12-year-old Sarah Cherry.

Cherry was babysitting at a house in Bowdoin when she disappeared. Her body was found two days later in the woods three miles away, close to where Dechaine’s truck had been parked when he was picked up by police the night of the abduction.

Dechaine has always maintained his innocence. And when new DNA testing excluded him from three of the six crime scene objects, Dechaine is entitled to a new trial under Maine law.

But Dechaine will still be limited in the evidence he hopes to present, according to court documents shared by the Courier-Gazette. Mallonee ruled in December that he only wants to hear from witnesses who will focus on the DNA results. Mallonee said Dechaine’s former attorney from 1989 could not testify, and he would not allow expert testimony about crime scene reconstructions.

Dechaine’s attorney, John Nale, had argued in July that the witnesses were a “crucial” part of the defense’s ability to show how the DNA evidence would result in a new verdict.

Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber argued the witnesses would only offer sheer speculation. He didn’t object to a hearing to consider the DNA results.

Neither Nale nor the Office of the Maine Attorney General immediately responded to messages Wednesday morning asking to discuss the hearings and their plans moving forward.

