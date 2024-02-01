Brunswick’s Tedford Housing was among a host of Maine organizations recently awarded $20.9 million in federal funding to address homelessness.

Tedford received $16,283 to subsidize its eight supportive housing units in Brunswick, which are occupied by adults and families who have previously been homeless and are dealing with challenges like disabilities, domestic violence and substance abuse. The organization operates 29 more such units in Bath, Lewiston, Auburn and Augusta, which served a combined 77 people in its 2022–2023 fiscal year.

Sen. Susan Collins, vice chairperson of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the funding this week and said it will support housing assistance for people experiencing homelessness and those fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

“Too many Mainers will be forced this winter to go without having a safe place to eat, sleep and call home,” she said in a statement. “As vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I was pleased to champion these substantial investments that will address the urgent needs of vulnerable populations in Maine, helping to ensure our neighbors have access to the necessary support to regain stability and independence.”

The funding was provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program. Collins last year co-authored the Fiscal Year 2023 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill, which allotted more than $3.7 billion to address homelessness, including through programs like the Continuum of Care.

Along with Tedford, Portland-based Preble Street was awarded $2.5 million and the Augusta-based Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence was awarded $1.8 million.

Tedford, which operates the Midcoast’s only emergency shelter, is building a new facility that will increase its capacity 60%. The organization has applied for federal grant funding with Collins’ support to help pay for the $8.3 million project. The Brunswick Town Council last month approved a $200,000 donation for the project, which Tedford Executive Director Andrew Lardie said is vital because it’s forced to turn away hundreds of adults and families seeking housing due to a lack of space.

