AUGUSTA — The Mills administration announced Thursday that it will conduct a market study to determine the competitiveness of state employee compensation compared to the private sector and other public workers.

The Department of Administrative and Financial Services submitted a report to lawmakers outlining a new strategy for “promote competitive pay and benefits” for state workers. The administration has raised state employee pay 24% over the last five years after previous studies found compensation was lagging, but union leaders say state wages are still not competitive.

The report, presented to the Legislature’s budget writing committee, said the total costs of the pay increases over the last five years has added about $511 million per biennium, not including annual merit increases, other allowances or shift, stipend and special differential pays.

The state last conducted a market study in 2020, which concluded that state workers were paid on average 15% less than their private sector counterparts.

Since then, Gov. Janet Mills and lawmakers have increased employee pay by about 24% over the last five years and bolstered other aspects of state employee compensation plans, including establishing a higher pay tier and advocating for additional funding for collective bargaining.

DAFS said in a news release that the 2020 study is now out of date. The new study, which is expected to be delivered in September, will focus on “positions with chronic recruitment and retention issues, as well as a sampling of other classifications, to determine how the State’s improved wages and benefits now compare to private and public sector employers and to ensure that the State stays competitive.”

Advertisement

Officials with the Maine Service Employees Union, Local 1989 of the Service Employee International Union, which represents over 13,000 current and retired workers, could not be reached to discuss the administration’s plans.

Mills said Tuesday in her written State of the State address that her administration would offer additional recruitment and retention bonuses for child protective caseworkers, who have testified before lawmakers over the last year about how an exodus of workers has increased caseloads to unmanageable levels.

Union officials commended Mills for the move, but called on Mills to offer increased pay to other state workers. The union said that over 2,100 state positions remain vacant, largely because of low pay.

On Tuesday, union President Mark Brunton called on the administration to address the pay gap between state employees in the private sector, pointing to the state’s nearly $1 billion in cash reserves in the the state’s budget stabilization, or Rainy Day, fund.

“Understaffing is rampant throughout all departments of Maine State Government,” Brunton said. “We hope to hear the administration’s plan to address the understaffing challenges and implement the compensation and classification study as required by statute and by contract. We also hope legislators will strengthen the Governor’s Supplemental Budget proposal by investing revenue in the services that children, and all of the people of Maine, rely upon.”

The administration just concluded a difficult round of contract negotiations, which required mediation after the state and the employees union were hundreds of millions of dollars apart in terms of employee compensation.

The union ratified four contracts in December, that included a 6% raise in January, an $800 payment expected in February and an additional 3% pay bump due in July. It also included a child care reimbursement of up to $2,000 for certain workers, increased mileage reimbursement and increased longevity pay after five years of employment.

The administration said the pay increases for the state’s roughly 9,800 workers in the past five years are equal to pay raises over the preceding 16 years.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: