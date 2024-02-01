Thank you to Dr. Chris Bowe, president of Mid Coast-Parkview Health, for his talk last week at People Plus on the changing health care landscape. Attendees were thrilled when he “ditched” his formal presentation and had a wonderful back-and-forth conversation with members about local health care. Dr. Bowe is pictured here in a selfie with the audience and Executive Director Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton. To watch a video of the presentation, head to peopleplusmaine.org and click on the free videos tab. Courtesy of People Plus
