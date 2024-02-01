Curtis Memorial Library is now scheduling appointments for tax filing assistance. Appointments will begin on Monday, Feb. 5, and will happen most Mondays and Fridays through April 12.

To book an appointment, call the library at (207) 725-5242 and follow the greeting saying “press star to make a tax appointment.” Leave a message in the voicemail box. The library will call back within two business days. The library Help Desk will answer questions about tax appointments but does not schedule the appointments. Appointments will take place in the Morrell Meeting Room.

Other area organizations are also taking appointments for taxes help:

• Monday appointments are available at Topsham Public Library. Call 725-1727.

• For Tuesday or Thursday appointments, call People Plus at 729-0757.

• First come, first served appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Patten Free Library in Bath from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For Wednesday appointments, call the Freeport Community Center at 865-4743.

• Ca$h Maine / United Way also has a tax prep service. Visit cashmaine.org/free-tax-prep/ for more information.

