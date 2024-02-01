Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, welcomed Mt. Ararat Middle School students to the Senate Chamber Tuesday, Jan. 30. Seen here are Madilyn Cesaretti, Mari and Lisa Dearborn, Addie Bernier, Mackenna and Sawyer Trockman, Amiah Nicita, Connor Ridley, Josie Branson, Bea Thompson, and Sen. Eloise Vitelli (center). All of the students served as honorary pages. “Tuesday was a busy day,” Vitelli said. “My colleagues and I confirmed judges, referenced bills and prepared for the governor’s State of the State Address. These eager, helpful students ensured that we completed our work in a timely fashion. When we finished, I was happy to let them take their turns swinging the gavel.” On session days, the Senate Secretary’s Office also manages the Honorary Page Program in the state Senate. Open to students in third grade through twelfth grade, honorary pages perform various duties such as delivering messages, distributing documents within the Senate Chamber, interacting with senators, and taking part in a legislative learning experience. To sign up to serve as an honorary page, contact Alex Ferguson at 287-1540 or alex.ferguson@legislature.maine.gov. Courtesy of the Senate Majority Office
