Topsham-based Housing Resources for Youth is looking for host homes in school districts RSU 1, SAD 74 and Brunswick to take in unhoused youths. Host homes are especially needed during the cold winter months.

“Whether they’re sleeping in a shelter, on someone’s couch, in a car or under an overpass, these kids lack the necessities of a warm bed, nutritious meals and a safe haven,” the nonprofit said in a prepared release. “These teens find themselves homeless due to neglect, abandonment and/or abuse.”

Host homes provide critical resources for teens, such as a safe and warm shelter, nutritious meals, clothing and hygiene products, and access to education and job training.

To learn more about hosting a teen, contact Pam Gormley at housingresourcesforyouth@gmail.com or 751-8478; visit housingforyouth.org/host-home-program/; or reach out to Housing Resources for Youth, P.O. Box 135, Topsham, ME 04086. Visit housingforyouth.org/donate/ to make a donation.

