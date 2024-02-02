In his Jan. 30 concert review, Steve Feeney gave rather short shrift to Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, which was brilliantly performed by the Portland Symphony (“Review: Beethoven’s 5th caps off concert of tough-minded music”). His brief comments were positive but did not convey the passion with which it was performed by conductor Eckart Preu and the orchestra.
The Fifth is a stirring piece that conveys both grief and joy and ends on a note of hope, a perfect antidote to the troubled times in which we live. The audience (a full house) rose as one in genuine appreciation at its conclusion. I was in tears.
The Portland Symphony Orchestra is a true treasure for our community. I am grateful to Maestro Preu and the players for their commitment and talent. (And, kudos to Preu for the gracious way he handled the incident of a squalling child between movements.)
Barbara Doughty
Portland
