In his Jan. 30 concert review, Steve Feeney gave rather short shrift to Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, which was brilliantly performed by the Portland Symphony (“Review: Beethoven’s 5th caps off concert of tough-minded music”). His brief comments were positive but did not convey the passion with which it was performed by conductor Eckart Preu and the orchestra.

The Fifth is a stirring piece that conveys both grief and joy and ends on a note of hope, a perfect antidote to the troubled times in which we live. The audience (a full house) rose as one in genuine appreciation at its conclusion. I was in tears.

The Portland Symphony Orchestra is a true treasure for our community. I am grateful to Maestro Preu and the players for their commitment and talent. (And, kudos to Preu for the gracious way he handled the incident of a squalling child between movements.)

Barbara Doughty

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: