I write about a letter published Jan. 30 (“Face it, Trump was never the problem”). Wow, a rare peek into the mind of a Donald Trump supporter.
I don’t know anyone who thinks President Biden is a liar. The wave of racism during Biden’s tenure is surely a figment of the writer’s imagination. She’d rather have Trump in Putin’s pocket than in his sights? Done! The writer seems unaware of how good the economy is now, under Biden.
The writer says Biden is boring; that Trump is super-intelligent and funny. As I watch him making campaign speeches, I can’t see the intelligence. If anything, I think he’s incapable of forming coherent thoughts. He’s petty, mean and obviously in over his head. I doubt that anyone who was ever fired by him thinks he’s funny. Nor all the women whom he has mistreated.
Tom Cross
Gorham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.