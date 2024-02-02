Some of our neighbors have decided that they know best what we can and cannot do with our bodies. They need us to do what they think is right regardless of what we think is right.

What comes next:

Do they decide where we can and cannot live?

Do they decide that our children can only have the education they want our children to have?

Do they decide we can only go to the church they want us to go to?

Do they decide we can only read the books they want us to read?

What does it end?

Nick Kirby

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: