I feel compelled to write about the front page story of Jan. 18 regarding the resignation of the diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator for South Portland schools (“South Portland schools DEI coordinator resigns after receiving racist email”). I was appalled that, in this day and age, someone could make gross, hateful, racially charged generalizations about what Maine people want and believe for their children and the state.

On behalf of the Maine I know and love, I apologize to Mr. Albehadli that this could ever happen. I think the incident only points to a greater need for DEI programs and coordinators. South Portland’s loss is a greater loss for the state of Maine.

Robert MacKinnon

Yarmouth

