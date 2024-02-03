Trees, oceanside housing, Donald Trump, the Constitution, local health care, downtown architecture. What do these things have in common? They shared space on the Portland Press Herald’s Jan. 27 opinion page, and that made me proud of local people like James Flint, Justin C. Hill, David Simpson, Aaron Hoffman, Barbara Dee and Jake Hawkins.

I feel a little more hopeful about our endangered … everything. And, as the daughter of a newspaper editor, I especially honor the importance of shared, thoughtful opinions in trying times.

Karen Sanford
South Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles