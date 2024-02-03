Trees, oceanside housing, Donald Trump, the Constitution, local health care, downtown architecture. What do these things have in common? They shared space on the Portland Press Herald’s Jan. 27 opinion page, and that made me proud of local people like James Flint, Justin C. Hill, David Simpson, Aaron Hoffman, Barbara Dee and Jake Hawkins.

I feel a little more hopeful about our endangered … everything. And, as the daughter of a newspaper editor, I especially honor the importance of shared, thoughtful opinions in trying times.

Karen Sanford

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: