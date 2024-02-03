It made me sick to watch the Senate Judiciary Committee grill Big Tech over its failure to protect children from inappropriate internet content. What sickened me wasn’t Big Tech’s action or inaction. It was the gross hypocrisy of U.S. senators when it comes to gun violence, the leading cause of death of children and teens in the United States.
Many of these same senators act “holier than thou,” chastising Big Tech executives while turning a blind eye to daily mass shootings. Big Tech was accused of having “blood on its hands.”
Our senators and congressmen have “blood on their hands” as well. Shame on them. Their continued failure to pass meaningful gun legislation, to protect children and teens from the epidemic of gun violence, is despicable and immoral. It’s time for these leaders to do their job.
Ronald Carey
Edgecomb
