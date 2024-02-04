I was pleased to see Victoria Hugo-Vidal discuss the benefits of hybrids in her Jan. 21 column. We hear a lot about electric vehicles. I don’t think enough people know how good hybrids are, especially while we’re waiting for more EV charging stations.

Hybrids come in two varieties: gas-powered and plug-in. Gas-powered hybrids don’t require charging, so you don’t have to find a place to plug them in, and they get better mileage than a typical gas-powered car. Plug-in hybrids can also run on gas, but their larger batteries mean they can make some trips only using the battery. The battery can then be recharged by plugging in.

As Hugo-Vidal noted, hybrids are handy in rural Maine, where places to charge an EV aren’t as available. But even here in Portland, a gas-powered hybrid is my best option. I live in a condo without a garage, and since my car isn’t next to my unit, I can’t easily charge an EV of any kind at home. Since I work from home, I also can’t charge at work.

That’s why I was happy to get my 2019 Honda Insight hybrid in 2020, which has averaged 50 miles per gallon. My dad, who has a 2019 Toyota Prius all-wheel drive, does even better with an average of 60 miles per gallon. Given that, I hope more Mainers will consider hybrids as a viable option. They’ll save you money on gas and are better for the environment, making them a win-win.

Erica Bartlett

Portland

