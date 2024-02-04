Any Maine registered voter can vote in the Republican primary. Those who are registered as an “unenrolled” voter can vote in either the Democratic or the Republican primary, but not both.

I changed my party affiliation to “unenrolled.” I plan to vote for Nikki Haley in the Republican primary. If enough others do this too, we will be given the choice of either Nikki Haley or Joe Biden in the November general election.

Jean Bryenton

Westbrook

