That former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler served just months of a suspended four-year sentence is appalling.
Cutler went to some of the best schools in this country; he is not stupid. He was politically and socially connected and extraordinarily wealthy. He had the means and ability to access the best mental health care in the world to address his sickness. But no, instead he presented himself as a public servant deserving of our trust and respect.
Cutler clearly doesn’t think rules apply to him. They do. He should be knocked off his pedestal of entitlement and be required to spend every day of the sentence in a cell. He should not get special treatment because of his ability to profess regret. And, he should not, after a mere seven months, be able to go hide away and plot the rehabilitation of his image.
Seven months? I imagine his victims would happily give up seven months of personal freedom to regain their stolen innocence.
Paul Tyson
Portland
