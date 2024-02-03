I’m writing in support of gun control priorities for the upcoming legislative session in the face of the mass killings in Lewiston and the continuing slaughter and carnage across America. Public opinion overwhelmingly supports gun control. Assault weapon advocates somehow rationalize that their right to threaten others with guns and kill people is somehow on the same level as one’s right to life. It’s not.

Here’s what we need now: an assault weapons ban. Assault weapons, with large-capacity magazines, have become the weapon of choice for assailants seeking to perpetrate mass casualty attacks for a reason. They are designed and equipped with features that enable mass killing, including sustained, high-volume rapid fire shooting at large numbers of people in a short period of time.

Limiting the availability of unusually dangerous weaponry – like assault weapons and large-capacity magazines – is vital to preventing high-casualty mass shootings like last October’s in Lewiston.

It’s time for the adults to take charge.

David Shaw

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: