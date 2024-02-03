I challenge everyone who is tired of all these mass shootings and gun violence to institute change that can save lives. How? By personally reaching out to our state senators, legislators and Gov. Mills, telling them why they should pass strong gun safety laws in Maine. Call or send them an email. Go to maine.gov website to obtain contact information.
Having adequate access to mental health care is important in preventing gun violence. Gun safety legislation is equally important. Safe gun legislation advocates the following: background checks for all gun sales; 72-hour waiting period to buy a gun; a red flag law; and a ban on assault weapons. It is not about outlawing gun ownership.
Act now before more innocent lives are lost.
Karl Miller
South Portland
